Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Young C had embarked on this daring challenge on Wednesday, announcing his intention to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

At 23 hours, he took to his Instagram page, @youngcentertainment, to give live footage, emphasising that the stunt was genuine and not a hoax.

He also notified his followers that he had exhausted his water and would resort to taking his urine as he was famished.

After being buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours, Young C was successfully exhumed.

He announced this on his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon accompanied by the revelation that his TikTok account had been suspended.

Some Nigerians, however, took the comment session of his post to condemn the challenge. While some called the attention of the Police to arrest him, others doubted his sanity.

@Soniahappygisttv said, “You for they live video for 24 hours make we for believe you.”

@Jenpearlz wrote: “You don’t care about your family to put them through such nightmare. What are you trying to prove? Imagine the heartache you put them through.”

@Oluwa_tomiie said: “Olobuku you think say I go write RIP for you if you die 😂 Odaju omo wey no pity his parent 🙄 Oloshi oni content isonu.

“We never finish justice for Mohbad ooo, no think say we go do justice for you 😂. Radarada still you no get pass 3k followers omo ale.”

Also, Anuoluuwarpho wrote, “@nigerianpoliceforce this guy needs to be arrested. Please look into this. Thanks.”

@_housemuzic said: “You won’t know when you pass out….get out of there.”

@Cassandra_samuel6 wrote, “You are not fine.”

@Jenny_amama said: “U wan trend by force abi. See u see die…I am just so pained with your challenge 😢.”

@Berrys_hairempire1 wrote: “You should be arrested after this stunt, what are you trying to achieve, is it for likes or what.”

NAN reports that Young C’s attempt is similar to the challenge undertaken by American YouTuber, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), who spent 50 hours buried alive two years ago to raise awareness about deforestation.