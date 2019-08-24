Former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has urged the Igbo and Yoruba ethinic groups in the southern part of Nigeria to unite ahead of 2013 presidential election.

Sani said the two ethnic groups occupying the south-east and south-west regions of the country must unite and decide on a single candidate that will represent the south as presidential candidate, Punch reports.

The former lawmaker said this on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Abuja, at an interactive session organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

According to Punch, Sani said the ruling class was unyielding to ideas of a rotational presidency and that it would take only a united southern region to press home their demands and create a sense of belonging in the governance of Nigeria.

He said if the Yoruba and Igbo remain divided, the north might produce the next president after President Muhamadu Buhari in 2023.

He said, “It will be unfair for other sections of the country if one section uses its topographic or demographic advantage to hold onto power, knowing full well that it was not the topography or demographic advantage that delivered them to power.

“Rotation of power is what I prescribe and stood for, whether that power goes to the East or West, it is dependent on the people from the South.

“What I will say is that there is a possibility of producing a Northern president in 2023 if the East and the West remain divided in their resolve on the governance of the Country.

“It is this division that will be exploited by those who are proposing the issue of competence.”

President Muhamadu Buhari’s second term in office will end in 2023, and another presidential election would have to be conducted in the first quarter of the year for Nigerians to elect another president.