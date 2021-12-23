Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

In his opening speech, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, said the #ENDSARS event was historic.

”By compensating the victims, NHRC is out to change the narrative of impunity.

”The commission is ready to provide remedy where Nigerians’ rights are violated.

“Where there is violation, there must be remedy, the commission has began a journey to restore human dignity” he said.

Ojukwu, however, submitted that promotion and protection of rights of Nigerians required the cooperation of all.

This he added included the executive, legislative, judiciary arms of government, civil society organisations, business community.

Also speaking, the chairman of the panel, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima commended the NHRC for its efforts at ensuring that the rights of Nigerians are protected.

”This is not the comprehensive report. We putting together the final report.

”For this bold step, we say a big congratulations to the commission.

”The monetary compensation is the part of the recommendation. We recommended many more compensation,” he said.

The Secretary of the panel, Hillary Ugonna, said the panel received 297 petitions.

“The compensation awarded varies from N500,000 to N15 million.

“We awarded the victims of the APO six, N500,000 each.

“The compensation for the APO six was the in the court judgment.

“We also set up a trust fund of N5 million for a little girl, who was struck by police stray bullets.

“Seven victims of extrajudicial killing, were compensated and five victims of enforced disappearance, torture inhuman and degrading treatment,” he said.