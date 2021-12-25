RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Atiku encourages Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the celebration and trust God for a better tomorrow.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. (Premium Times)
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. (Premium Times)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to unite for the greater good of the country and extend love to their neighbours.

Recommended articles

Atiku made the call in the Christmas message he shared on social media on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

The ex-VP encouraged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the celebration and trust God for a better tomorrow.

He said, “Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“We should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had asked Christian faithfuls to take advantage of the Christmas season to pray for Nigeria.

The Speaker said the Christmas period called for unity of purpose among citizens.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]