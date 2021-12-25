Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Atiku made the call in the Christmas message he shared on social media on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

The ex-VP encouraged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the celebration and trust God for a better tomorrow.

He said, “Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“We should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had asked Christian faithfuls to take advantage of the Christmas season to pray for Nigeria.