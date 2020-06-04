The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

The President sympathised with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, who worked very hard to improve infrastructure and livelihood of people in the state.

He affirmed that Olumilua played an active role in the return of democracy in the country, and served as Chairman, Christian Pilgrims Board.

The President prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.