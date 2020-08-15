President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday on Sunday, August 16.

The president’s message was conveyed in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

The president joined friends and family members to celebrate Ohuabunwa, who he described as a visionary leader ”whose competence and influence have greatly impacted on the Nigerian economy and beyond.”

He congratulated Ohuabunwa, who is currently President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, for his many years of service to the nation.

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa turns 70 on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Punch)

The president noted that Ohuabunwa started out early as staff of Pfizer and phenomenally rose to become its Chairman/CEO within 15 years and leading a management team to buy over Pfizer Inc shares after four years at the helm of affairs.

The president said he believed that Ohuabunwa’s contributions in the private sector greatly shaped and transformed the Nigerian economy, especially the leading role he played as Chairman of NESG.

The NESG is a think-tank that periodically sets development agenda for the private and public sectors and works diligently to harmonise their energy for measurable results.

According to the president, the recognitions and awards given to the entrepreneur over the years, home and abroad, are well deserved.

He commended Ohuabunwa’s pivotal leadership in the country, which he said, included the President, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association and Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Ikeja.

Others are the President of Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce and founding of Sam Ohuabunwa Foundation for Economic Empowerment.

The president prayed that the almighty God would greatly increase the wisdom of Mazi Ohuabunwa, who is also a Knight of Saint Christopher of the Anglican Communion, and bless his family.