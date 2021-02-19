The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammad Manga, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Audi emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior.

This, it said, was to replace the outgoing Commandant-General of the NSCDC Abdullahi Muhammadu.

The president has also appointed Haliru Nababa, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The statement said Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola urged the appointees to ensure synergy with other security agencies with the view to providing efficient internal security services.

This, he said, must be done in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.