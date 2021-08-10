Army says FG in charge of freeing 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts

The programme, codenamed Operation Safe Corridor, is a multi-agency humanitarian effort, led by Defence Headquarters, that was launched in 2016 to encourage terrorists to surrender.

It is based on De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation, and Re-Integration (DRR) of former members of the Islamic sect that has terrorised the northeast region for over 12 years.

The programme has long been tainted by controversy which resurfaced this week after two senior Boko Haram bomb experts were promised rehabilitation by the Army.

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the terrorists, alongside hundreds of others that surrendered, will undergo some rehabilitation before reintegration into the larger society.

Following the backlash that trailed reports of his statement, the Army, in another statement on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, distanced itself from the programme, accusing the media of misrepresenting facts.

The Army said it only receives surrendered terrorists and processes them before passing them on to the relevant agencies of government for further assessment.

"The ongoing Operation Safe Corridor is an outfit established by the Federal Government and not the Nigerian Army.

"As such, it is absolutely wrong to say that the Nigerian Army will free repentant terrorists," Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuckwu, said.

At least 881 repentant former terrorists have been released since the programme was launched five years ago.

Many Nigerians have been strongly critical of the programme, noting that it made light of the atrocities committed by Boko Haram in more than a decade.

The Islamic sect has terrorised the north east region since 2009 and displaced millions of people from their communities, with their activities spreading to communities in neighbouring countries.

The death toll directly linked to the group's violence has been estimated to be around 35,000, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in a recent report that the total death toll is 10 times higher.

"We estimate that through the end of 2020, the conflict will have resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes," the report noted.