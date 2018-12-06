Here's how to have an orgasm during penetrative sex

news

Maybe you’ve never had one before! Maybe you have, but you can only have an orgasm if you masturbate, or if your partner goes down on you.

Having an orgasm from penetrative sex can be hard because most women struggle with vaginal orgasms and can only have a clitoral orgasm. Then you know that stimulating your clit while a penis is thrusting inside of you is not easy. But it’s also not impossible to orgasm from this! So, Below are a few tips on how to orgasm during penetrative sex.

ALSO READ: 5 sex positions to try before this year ends

1. Lots of foreplay

Don't just immediately start having sex. Get yourself ready by making out, touching, kissing each other all over, maybe some fingering, and maybe some oral sex. This will get you excited and turned on, and once you're very turned on, it's easier to actually have an orgasm. You might also want to try having a clitoral orgasm before starting penetrative sex - that could definitely make it easier to have another orgasm during sex.

2. Arouse the clitoris yourself

It's just that that's not always easy when having penetrative sex! Ask your partner to reach down and finger you while you're having sex - if he can't manage that, then you can do it! Find a position where it doesn't feel completely awkward, use a little lube if needed, and touch yourself while he does his thing.

ALSO READ: Here's what to do with your other hand while masturbating

3. Lift yourself up

It can be hard for a penis to stimulate your clit because of where it's located. So, move things around. Try doing missionary and prop yourself up by putting one or two pillows under your butt. This lifts you up and will make it easier for your clitoris to get stimulated. It might feel a little awkward but it works.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng