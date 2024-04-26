ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

Tinubu said he had already made some difficult decisions and he is not afraid of their consequences.

President Bola Tinubu.

The president said this during the business session of the bilateral meeting with the Dutch team led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesperson, after the meeting, the Netherlands promised to invest $250 million in Nigeria in the next few months.

Recall that President Tinubu on his inauguration day declared the removal of fuel subsidy, a development that triggered an unprecedented increase in the price of petroleum and other commodities across the country.

Despite the economic hardship that followed his fuel subsidy removal policy, Tinubu strongly believes his policies are in the best interest of Nigerians.

In the statement by Ngelale, Tinubu said Nigerians have already gone through the worst of the storm.

The president said, “I am a determined leader of my people. I have and will continue to take the difficult decisions that will benefit our people, even if there is short-term pain.

“We have gone through the worst of the storms. I am unafraid of the consequences once I know that my actions are in the best long-term interests of all Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu and the Netherlands Prime Minister, Mark Rutte. [Premium Times]
Speaking on the value of the naira, Tinubu said the currency is currently among the best-performing currencies in the world because his administration took the necessary risk.

He said, “The Nigerian naira is one of the world’s best-performing currencies today.

“We took the necessary risk, and all resilient Nigerians kept faith with us.

“They will be rewarded, and the reward will only be greater as we partner effectively with you on new opportunities for development.

“As leaders, we must make decisions for the benefit of our nations, and we cannot shy away from that.”

He affirmed that the symbiotic economic ties between Nigeria and the European Union remain the best long-term path to sustainable and mutual prosperity rather than a one-sided relationship.

Tinubu is not afraid to make tough decisions even if they bring hardship

