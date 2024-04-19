ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ask Pulse: My man’s friends want us to break up because I sent nudes to another man

Temi Iwalaiye

Ask Pulse is a weekly advice column, a listening ear to help you sort through your relationship issues, workplace drama, family problems, and whatever is bothering you.

Can my man's friends make him break up with me?
Can my man's friends make him break up with me?

This week, Ayomide is asking if her boyfriend will break up with her since his friends are pressuring him to do so.

Recommended articles

Over the Easter break, I went to see my boyfriend, who lives in Kwara, I live in Ife. We recently started dating, and our relationship has been long-distance. I was so happy to see him because we had barely seen each other since the relationship started, and he had been busy with work.

It was nice spending time with him, and we had a lot of fun together. One day, I left my phone in his room to cook. When I got back, I noticed his demeanour had changed. He asked me who Jide was. That was when I knew I was in trouble. I said he was just a friend, and then he asked why I was sending nudes and talking sexually with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

I had been single for over two years before this relationship began, so it hasn’t been easy cutting off the men I was talking to sexually over the phone, and the long distance doesn’t help.

I told him he was just a friend and that it meant nothing. I begged for forgiveness and told him it wouldn’t happen again. Guess what? My boyfriend forgave me, and I was very happy.

He read sexual chats and saw the nudes I sent to another man
He read sexual chats and saw the nudes I sent to another man Pulse Nigeria

The only problem is that my boyfriend told his friends; he even showed them the chats. They have been pressuring him to break up with me. I feel unsettled; do you think my boyfriend will break up with me because of them?

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting caught sending sexual messages to other people when you are in a relationship can cause a rift, but remember that a relationship is between two people, just you and your boyfriend, not his friends. They are only looking after their friend, and they can only advise, but they can’t decide what happens.

Do you think your boyfriend is controlled by his friends? If not, you have nothing to worry about. It’s good that he has decided to forgive you, but now you must earn his trust, and that’s no easy feat. It is time to rebuild a relationship. Start by being entirely open with him. Tell him where you are and what you are doing at all times, with picture evidence. Also, cut off the men you’ve been chatting with and block them if possible. I wish you all the best.

Do you need advice? Click here to share them with us.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse Hot Takes: 4 reasons paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria

Pulse Hot Takes: 4 reasons paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria

50 birthday prayers and wishes to make a loved one feel special

50 birthday prayers and wishes to make a loved one feel special

Ask Pulse: My man’s friends want us to break up because I sent nudes to another man

Ask Pulse: My man’s friends want us to break up because I sent nudes to another man

Buying red wallet and 9 other superstitious beliefs that can make you rich

Buying red wallet and 9 other superstitious beliefs that can make you rich

The sexual benefits, health perks and side effects of Manuka honey

The sexual benefits, health perks and side effects of Manuka honey

How to share and transfer data on Airtel

How to share and transfer data on Airtel

5 cool things invented by kids

5 cool things invented by kids

Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll

Woman undergoes 43 plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll

This city will start collecting entry fees from tourists

This city will start collecting entry fees from tourists

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Find Love on Sugar Daddy: An afternoon with Amira

Here's how to tell if your home might be infested with bed bugs

Here's how to tell if your home might be infested with bed bugs

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

8 red flags of the 'eldest daughter syndrome' you need to know

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to comfort a woman after a miscarriage

4 sweet things you can do for your wife after a miscarriage

A man well-dressed for a photo

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you

Couple on a date

11 date ideas every married couple must try

Firefly Women talking at a restaurant in Kenya One is laughing, one is looking down 6696

People who are friendly to your face but talk behind your back have these 6 traits