3 dead, 2 injured in 3-storey building collapse in Kano - NEMA confirms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing to rescue those trapped.

Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, NEMA Kano Territorial Coordinator, confirmed the incident and casualty figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

“We received a distressed call today at about 9:20 am from a good Samaritan that a three-storey building under construction collapsed at Kuntau quarters.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“So far, five persons were rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, out of which three were confirmed dead, while two victims sustained injury and are receiving treatment,” Abdullahi said.

He noted that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing to rescue those trapped.

“NEMA rescue team, Kano State Fire Service, Police, red Cross, NSCDC and SEMA among others are still at the site of the incident to ensure removal of other trapped victims,” Abdullahi stated.

