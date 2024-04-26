APC chieftains challenge EFCC to follow due process in Yahaya Bello's case

Jesutega Onokpasa, a lawyer and Head of the Tinubu Media Support Group, made the call at a news conference on behalf of concerned APC chieftains on Friday, in Abuja.

Onokpasa was reacting to the alleged financial misappropriation by former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi

According to him, EFCC should have formally invited him for questioning with documented evidence rather than inviting him through a telephone call.

“We concerned chieftains, stalwarts and stakeholders of the ruling APC find certain pertinent issues emanating from the matter between former governor Bello of Kogi and the EFCC.

“The development is quite unfortunate, most disturbing and totally unacceptable in a nation governed by laws.

“Indeed, an unbiased assessment of the goings-on in this matter profusely showcases grounds for strong suspicion,” he said.

While admitting that the EFCC was an institution respected and looked up to in the country’s fight against corruption, he said it should at all times ensure it followed due process.

He stressed the need for all Nigerians, irrespective of position, to follow the law to avoid anarchy and a lawless society.

“There is a procedure in law for inviting a person of interest, which is by a formal written letter to invite such persons, which could be followed by a telephone call.

“In this case, the former Kogi governor was not formally invited in writing, so he can also have a proper document to serve as his evidence.

“By the way, this highly irregular and unorthodox offer was made not via a proper invitation in the contemplation of law but through the most irregular route of a mere phone call, according to the EFCC Chairman.

“The rule of law must always prevail because without the law, we would not have a society and without courts, we would not have a civilisation,” Onakpasa said.

According to him, the EFCC boss only indicted himself, when he said at a recent news conference that Bello was invited through a telephone call for questioning.

He also said the commission had no fact to substantiate its claims that the sitting Kogi Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo assisted his predecessor from escaping from its custody.

The APC chieftain said it was embarrassing to accuse a sitting governor of such, describing the claim as absurd.

“I can assure you that President Bola Tinubu is hell-bent on fighting corruption, we must all respect him and key into the struggle.

“The president is a stickler, and a die-hard fanatic of the rule of law and government institutions should not be a willing tool to sabotage his efforts.

“We must protect our institutions from abuse and our government from ridicule. Also, corruption must not be condoned by anyone,’’ he said.

