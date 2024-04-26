Lecturers need to undergo drug test to sanitise university system - Former VC

AbdulAziz stated this in a valedictory speech to the Senate of the University at a handing-over ceremony to his successor, Prof. Sani Kunya, the new acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

While commending the decision by the Federal Ministry of Education to introduce drug tests for students seeking admission to all universities, he said such tests should be extended to lecturers.

According to him, it would further sanitise the university system, and promote sanctity and academic excellence.

“We have discussed with the Federal Ministry of Education and they want to introduce to all universities that before any student would be registered in the universities, he or she must undergo drug tests.

“If students should undergo drug tests, I believe that even some of us, the lecturers, need to undergo the same test so that we know our status.

“We also have to volunteer ourselves to have this test done on us because we have to sanitise the university.

“If the students are to be subjected to drug tests to determine their mental health status, nothing is wrong if the lecturers too are subjected to the same test.

“That is the only way to check excesses in the university system,” he said.

AbdulAziz said the modest achievements recorded during his tenure were in the areas of infrastructural development, academic content development and community services.

He said the achievements recorded could not have been made possible, without the support of all stakeholders in the system.

He appreciated the federal government for the support rendered to the University through the Federal Ministry of Education and its various agencies like the National Universities Commission and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

Also speaking, the new Acting VC of the university expressed gratitude to the Senate for finding him worthy of the honour and to the Federal Government for his confirmation.

“I want to assure you that, I will justify the confidence reposed in me by not disappointing you all

