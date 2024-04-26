ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 elegant hats and when to wear them

Samiah Ogunlowo

Here are elegant hats to elevate your everyday look and help you make statements of style and confidence.

Hats are versatile accessories that can elevate your look [The Coolist]
Hats are versatile accessories that can elevate your look [The Coolist]

Hats are more than just accessories; they’re statements of style, confidence, and elegance.

Recommended articles

Whether you’re attending a party, strolling through the city, or simply want to elevate your everyday look, the right hat can transform your outfit.

Here are 5 timeless hats that can elevate your look and transform you from casual to classy:

ADVERTISEMENT

A timeless classic, the fedora exudes an air of effortless sophistication. Its wide brim and indented crown offer a touch of mystery and intrigue. Fedora hats work wonders with a variety of styles, from tailored suits and trench coats for a sharp city look to flowing maxi dresses for a touch of bohemian flair.

When to wear it: Fedora hats are perfect for brunch dates, afternoon strolls, or adding a touch of polish to a casual outfit. Just remember, the wider the brim, the more formal the occasion.

Fedora hat is a classic [iStock]
Fedora hat is a classic [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Woven from lightweight straw, the Panama hat embodies summer elegance. Its breathable material and iconic teardrop crown provide both style and comfort on warm days. Panama hats pair beautifully with linen suits, crisp cotton shirts, or flowing sundresses, adding a touch of vacation vibes to your ensemble.

When to wear it: Panama hats are ideal for outdoor events, summer weddings, or any time you want to embrace a relaxed yet refined look.

Panama Hat [Raceu Hats]
Panama Hat [Raceu Hats] Pulse Nigeria

A summertime staple, the boater hat is characterised by its flat crown and a ribbon or band around the base. This hat exudes a playful and nautical charm. Boater hats complement crisp white shirts, nautical-inspired stripes, or summer dresses with a touch of whimsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

When to wear it: Boater hats are perfect for picnics, days at the beach, or adding a touch of fun to a summer outfit.

Boater hat [Pinterest]
Boater hat [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

A vintage revival, the cloche hat is a close-fitting cloche with a bell-shaped crown. This elegant piece offers a touch of mystery and old-world glamour. Cloche hats pair beautifully with tailored dresses, coats, or formal pantsuits, creating a sophisticated silhouette with a touch of vintage charm.

When to wear it: Cloche hats are ideal for formal occasions, special events, or adding a touch of vintage elegance to your outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cloche Hat [Etsy]
Cloche Hat [Etsy] Pulse Nigeria

A miniature work of art perched on the head, the fascinator is a show-stopping accessory for formal occasions. From delicate feather arrangements to sparkling embellishments, fascinators offer endless possibilities for adding a touch of drama and sophistication.

When to wear it: Fascinators are perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, or any occasion that demands a touch of flamboyant elegance.

Hats are versatile accessories that can elevate your look and add a touch of personality. By understanding the different types of hats and when to wear them, you can unlock a world of stylish possibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

So next time you're looking to add a touch of elegance to your outfit, consider reaching for a hat – you'll be surprised by the transformation it can create!

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How man survived being trapped under a rock for 127 hours — he cut off his hand

How man survived being trapped under a rock for 127 hours — he cut off his hand

When we die, do we know we are dead?

When we die, do we know we are dead?

Do these simple tricks and your wallet will be full of money

Do these simple tricks and your wallet will be full of money

5 elegant hats and when to wear them

5 elegant hats and when to wear them

4 things you need to do to keep your lips moisturised

4 things you need to do to keep your lips moisturised

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

Do animals sense psychopaths? The answer is not so simple

Do animals sense psychopaths? The answer is not so simple

7 simple and elegant hairstyles for ladies

7 simple and elegant hairstyles for ladies

3 simple DIY deep conditioners for all hair types

3 simple DIY deep conditioners for all hair types

Tourist jumped off a cliff on holiday — it didn't end well

Tourist jumped off a cliff on holiday — it didn't end well

Navigating beauty standards and building self-confidence for women

Navigating beauty standards and building self-confidence for women

How Love Ends: Church sermon helped me break up with my abusive boyfriend

How Love Ends: Church sermon helped me break up with my abusive boyfriend

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

birthday celebration

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

A reconstruction of Lady Dai (or Xin Zhui) the most preserved dead body in the world [thearcheologist]

See the most preserved dead body in the world that looks almost alive

Incorporate retinol-rich foods into your diet [Beauty and Cutie]

5 retinol-rich foods for healthy and ageless skin