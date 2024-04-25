ADVERTISEMENT
You all are hypocrites - BBNaija star Tacha accuses Nigerians of years of bullying

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stated that many people who are triggered by the viral video are bullies themselves.

Reality TV star Tacha charges Nigerians to seek 'justice for themselves' [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
On the wake of a video capturing the bullying of a student by her classmates at Lead British International School in Abuja and the outrage that followed, Tacha took to her X account on April 23, 2024 to say her piece.

In the video posted, she slammed social media users and stressed that many of the same people calling for justice in the high-profile bullying incident were also quick to criticise, and could have been bullies during their own time in secondary school.

"This thing with Nigerians and selective outrage is something that I would never understand. All of a sudden everyone is acting brand new screaming 'justice for...' since yesterday and today, as if you guys were not bullies back in secondary school. Or as if you guys did not watch your friend bully junior students for doing absolutely nothing or seizing their food."

She added, "You people wake up and bully celebrities unprovoked and insult them and nobody says anything. Is that not bullying? Are you not bullies yourselves? Justice for you! Justice for Tacha too that you people would insult unprovoked. Even the person that they are owing over a million naira, no outrage because it's someone that you don't like. Hypocrites! Don't come and be disturbing this timeline with justice for...'" she concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

