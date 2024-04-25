Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira lost ₦8.37.

This represents a 0.64% loss when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday, April 23, when it exchanged at ₦1,300.15 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover further increased to 197.54 million dollars on Wednesday, up from 133.65 million dollars recorded on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,367 and ₦1,098 against the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had sustained ongoing reforms which were yielding results with steady appreciation of the naira until the local currency experienced a recent four-day decline.

Supporting the CBN’s efforts, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) froze over 300 accounts linked to illicit forex trading to ensure the safety of the foreign exchange market.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, announced the freezing of the accounts on Tuesday, during an interactive meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Olukoyede said the anti-graft agency discovered another scheme other than the crypto trading platform, Binance, and its system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC boss noted that there were people within the system who were carrying out activities worse than Binance using P2P platforms.