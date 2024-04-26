Yahaya Bello: School writes EFCC to refund $760k fees paid for ex-Kogi gov's children

Bello allegedly prepaid $720,000 from Kogi state funds to educate his five children in grades 2 to 8.

EFCC operatives attempted to arrest Bello over an alleged ₦80.2 billion fraud, but he was reportedly taken away by the governor of Kogi, Usman Ododo, during the siege on his residence in Abuja.

AISA, in a letter to the EFCC, stated that they had paid $845,852 in tuition fees from September 7, 2021.

The school indicated that $760,910 must be refunded after deducting the cost of educational services already provided.

According to the letter obtained by Pulse, it reads, “Please forward to us an official written request, with the authentic banking details of the EFCC, for the refund of the above-mentioned funds as previously indicated as part of your investigation into the alleged money laundering activities by the Bello family,”

“Since the September 7 2021 to date, $845,852.84 (Eight Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two US Dollars and eighty four cents) in tuition and other fees has been deposited into our Bank account.

“We have calculated the net amount to be transferred and refunded to the State, after deducting the educational services rendered as $760,910.84. (Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ten US Dollars and Eighty Four cents).

“No further additional fees are expected in respect of tuition as the students’ fees have now been settled until they graduate from ASIA.”

The school also volunteered to alert the anti-corruption agency if the Bello family attempts to make more payments.

A statement from the school, signed by Greg Hughes, revealed that Ali Bello had contacted them to pay school fees in advance until the students finished high school.