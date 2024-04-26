China dethrones USA as the most influential global power in Africa: Report

Each year, Gallup releases the Rating World Leaders report, which details the rise — or fall — in leading world powers' job approval ratings across the globe, where the biggest gains and losses came from, and how each country stacks up.

According to the latest edition of the report, China recorded its highest leadership approval rating in Africa in a decade, with the double-digit increases in approval coming mostly from West African countries Ghana (+15 points), Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal (+14 points each).

China is currently Africa’s biggest single trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching a record $282.1 billion in 2023. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which spans a significant chunk of the continent and invests heavily in infrastructure projects, has clearly helped China deepen its footprint in Africa and its influence among African economies and governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

POOL

The U.S. also saw double-digit increases in approval ratings from Ghana (+14 points), Mauritania, Cote d’Ivoire (+13 points each), Tunisia (+12 points), Mozambique (+11 points), Senegal and Ethiopia (+10 points each). Despite the positive rating in these countries, the overall median approval of the U.S. dipped by three points across the continent after its approval ratings fell sharply in Uganda (-29 points), Gambia (-21 points) and Kenya (-14 points)