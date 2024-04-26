Lagos NCS visits family of stampede victim, promises nonstop financial support

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCS delegation was led by Hammi Swomen, an Assistant Controller-General of Customs.

Commiserating with the deceased’s family at the Empire Area of Lagos, Swomen expressed the condolences of the Customs Comptroller General, Wale Adeniyi, to the family.

“We came to pay a condolence visit to one of the victims of government rice palliative distribution and this is the second time we are checking on their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You remember the unfortunate incident that happened when customs got the approval of President Bola Tinubu to support Nigerians by selling 25kg parboiled rice at a reduced price of ₦10,000.

“Unfortunately, we had a stampede outside our premises after the exercise and that led to the incident; right now, we have confirmed four families are affected.

“We are here on behalf of the Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi, to continuously show our support to this family.

"We have been here before, this is our second time of coming and the deceased family has visited our office too,” Swomen said.

He said that the service was not unmindful of the effect of this loss, adding that customs had pledged to support the four deceased families continuously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swomen said they decided to continuously check on the family to ease the trauma they were going through. He assured that the Customs management would continue to engage in concrete terms with the families of the victims.

Michael Odulaja, the husband of the deceased, commended both financial and moral support given by the customs management. Odulaja, in tears, recounted the vacuum his wife, the late Susan Odulaja, had left for the family.

“She left five children. It is not easy to lose a caring and understanding wife.

"Since she had died, I have never been myself.

“My wife was too helpful because I don’t know how much a man can give a woman, woman is still the owner of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since her death, we could not get ourselves because she had been there for her family, ”

"I thank God and I also thank the Customs Service for their continuous support,” Odulaja stated.

He promised to use the financial support given to them by customs to pursue the education of his children.