7 simple and elegant hairstyles for ladies

Samiah Ogunlowo

Simple yet elegant styles offer a starting point for expressing individuality and embracing personal style.

Corn Rows [Legit]
Corn Rows [Legit]

Nigerian women are renowned for their vibrant fashion sense and stunning hairstyles.

Braids, weaves, and intricate natural styles are a cultural foundation that reflects individual style and occasion.

This article explores 7 simple yet elegant hairstyles suitable for various occasions and hair types.

A timeless classic, the sleek bun is perfect for work, formal events, or a sophisticated everyday look. To achieve this style:

Ponytail [Siant Mary Villa]
Ponytail [Siant Mary Villa]
  • Prep: Apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle your hair thoroughly.
  • Gather: Gather your hair into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference.
  • Secure: Secure the ponytail tightly with a hair elastic.
  • Smooth: Use a smoothing gel or hairspray to tame flyaways and create a sleek finish.
  • Accessorise: Elevate the look with a decorative hairpin or a ponytail.
This regal style, inspired by the Fulani people of West Africa, offers a touch of cultural pride. To create the Fulani braid:

Fulani braids [L'Oreal Paris]
Fulani braids [L'Oreal Paris]
  • Parting: Begin with a deep side part or cornrows along the front hairline.
  • Braiding: Starting from the part, braid your hair in a single braid or cornrows, incorporating extensions for length and volume if desired. Or simply visit a nearby salon to get it done.
  • Adornment: Adorn the braid with colourful beads, cowrie shells, or gold thread for a traditional touch.
  • Finishing touches: Leave the braid loose or coil it at the nape of your neck. Style the front braids into intricate patterns or sleek them back for a polished look.

A versatile option for naturally curly hair, the twist-out offers definition and volume. Here's how to make a mini twist:

  • Prep: Apply a curl-defining cream or leave-in conditioner to damp hair.
  • Twisting: Section your hair and create two-strand twists throughout your head. You can experiment with different sizes and techniques for varied results.
  • Drying: Allow the twists to air-dry completely or use a diffuser on low heat.
  • Styling: Accessorise and style the twists to your preference.

Cornrows, locally known as “All Back,” have evolved into various styles that exude elegance and sophistication. How to make it:

  • Start by parting your hair into neat sections.
  • Braid each section close to the scalp, following the desired pattern.
  • Secure the ends with small rubber bands or hairpins.
  • For curly layers, use a curling wand or flexi rods to create soft curls at the front.
  • Style your cornrows into a sleek bun or ponytail for a polished look. Experiment with different patterns or add beads for extra flair.
A stylish and protective style for short or long hair, Bantu knots are easy to create at home. Here's how:

Bantu knots [Alisha Williams]
Bantu knots [Alisha Williams]
  • Prep: Apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle your hair.
  • Sectioning: Section your hair into small to medium-sized squares.
  • Twisting: Twist each section tightly from root to end.
  • Coiling: Wrap the twisted section around itself, forming a small coil.
  • Securing: Secure the coil with a bobby pin.
  • Repeat: Repeat the process on all sections of your hair.

A unique and versatile style, the braided headband is perfect for adding a touch of flair to both casual and dressed-up looks. To achieve this style:

Braided headband [4a daniels]
Braided headband [4a daniels]
  • Braiding: Begin by braiding a section of hair along your hairline, starting at one temple and working your way back towards the crown.
  • Continuation: You can continue braiding back to the other temple, or secure the first braid with a bobby pin and start another braid on the opposite side.
  • Integration: Weave the end of the braid into your hair or secure it with a bobby pin.
  • Styling options: Style the remaining hair down in loose waves, curls, or a ponytail for a complete look.

A bold and celebratory style, the afro puff embraces natural texture and volume. To achieve this voluminous look:

Afro puff [Caro Mathini]
Afro puff [Caro Mathini]
  • Prep: Apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle your hair thoroughly.
  • Sectioning: Section your hair into manageable sections depending on the desired puff size.
  • Combing: Using a wide-tooth comb, comb each section upwards and away from your scalp to create volume.
  • Securing: Secure each section at the base with bobby pins for a firm hold.
  • Shaping: Use your fingers to gently shape the puffs for a smooth, rounded finish.
  • Accessorise: Opt for statement earrings or a bold headband to complement the look.

These 7 simple yet elegant styles offer a starting point for expressing individuality and embracing personal style. Remember, the best hairstyle is the one that makes you feel confident and beautiful. So experiment, have fun, and let your hair be a canvas for your unique sense of style!

