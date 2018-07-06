Yetunde Akilapa in court for stealing and burgling again

news

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa is standing trial for a three-count bordering on burglary and stealing.

This is the fourth time the actress has been caught with the intent to steal and stealing accessories from peoples homes in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Thursday, July 5, 2018, Akilapa brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court where she was charged with the break-in and stealing of valuables worth N7 million.

The 32-year-old actress pleaded not guilty to the charges read against her during her arraignment.

Prosecutor's submission against Akilapa

Police Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi told the court that the Akilapa committed the offences on June 27 at No. 14/16, Mutairu St., Shangisha, Ketu, a suburb of Lagos, at 2.10 p.m.

According to Emurehi, Akilapa was apprehended while trying to enter the apartment of the complainant, Adeboye Lamidi.

Lamidi alleged that he was in his sitting room when he noticed someone was trying to open the door to his apartment with a key from outside. Akilapa used a different key to unlock the door of the complainant house but was caught in the act.

“l peeped through the door hole and l saw the accused trying to open my door with a key,” Lamidi told the court.

Similarly, Emurehi also alleged that Akilapa on November 16, 2015, at 3.00 p.m. broke into the residence of Oyinlola Tuga by unlocking the door with a master key.

Tuga, who lives at No. 39A, Ayodele Okeowo street, Gbagada in Lagos, reported that the accused stole jewelry, bags and other valuables worth N7 million.

“Tuga alleged that after raising an alarm that his house had been burgled, his neighbours told him that they saw the accused parked her car with registration no. MUS 689 CZ in front of the complainant’s house.

“They challenged her and found the stolen items and a hundred bunch of keys on her. The accused was apprehended and handed over to the police at Ifako Police Station,” Emurehi said.

Akilapa had been caught stealing over three times in four years

In 2013, Akilapa was involved in a case of robbery which led to her being remanded at the Kirikiri Maximum prison custody for some months but was later released in November 2013.

On Sunday, 12 January 2014, the actress was again caught stealing at Magodo Estate, Lagos.

In June 2015, Akilapa was again in the news for stealing IT gadgets from a store and was apprehended and detained.