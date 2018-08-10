Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Watch crazy couple enjoy a quickie at an eatery

Quickie Crazy couple enjoy quick sex while waiting for order in eatery

The couple were filmed having 'quick sex' while waiting to be served at an eatery suspected to be McDonalds.

  • Published:
Watch crazy couple enjoy a quickie at an eatery play

The couple were filmed having 'quick sex' while waiting to be served at an eatery suspected to be McDonalds.

(Pulse)

An unusual couple couldn't wait to get home before having quick sex while waiting for their orders at an eatery.

According to a Twitter user, Fael Garcia, who filmed the couple having sex while waiting to be served, the incident occurred at a McDonalds in Portugal.

The guy stood behind girlfriend, who was in front of the counter but with her dress pulled up around her waist.

play

 

The guy was filmed grinding his girlfriend, who seemed to be exchanging banters with the attendant while their orders were being prepared.

 

As the couple's orders arrived, the guy stops grinding against his girlfriend and she quickly pulls down her dress, which was slightly up at her waist all the time.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old juvenile rapes fellow inmate in detention center

play

 

The raunchy 20 seconds clip has since been viewed by 2.4 million Twitter users since it was posted on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Officer caught having sex with prisoner in correctional centre

A female corrections officer has been caught and arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activities with an inmate.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the officer was identified as Janel Sands, a 26-year-old officer with Deberry Special Needs Facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sands reportedly engaged in the sexual act with one of the facility's inmate at different occasions spanning five months.

According to an indictment obtained by Fox 17, Sands had sexual contact with the same inmate once in March and once in April before she was caught in July 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Spiritual ritual Woman dies in coffin she was sleeping in during...bullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Mental Case Alleged killer of ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo's daughter...bullet

Related Articles

Vagina beer Vagina beer made with 'essence of hot underwear models' goes on sale for first time
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Henry should report his stepmother to his family
Morning Teaser 'My late father's wife has been tormenting me sexually'
Ghost baby Woman claims she's in a sexual relationship with ghost and she wants kids
Dhawabu Primary School Worrying incident after 10 primary school kids were busted in sex orgy
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years
Taboo Man rapes 3 grandchildren while babysitting for his son
Crazy Love Wife reportedly lures 14-year-old girl for her husband to rape

Metro

Omotola graces Chief Faith Ikuku's 30th birthday celebration
Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde Actress, others grace Chief Faith Ikuku's glamorous 30th birthday celebration
Ex-minister destroys boreholes after losing election
Do Me, I Do You Angry ex-minister destroys boreholes after constituents voted him out
Company celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car, other freebies for Nigerians
SPAR Nigeria Brand celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car, other freebies for Nigerians
Woman speaks on man who killed 7 women he met on dating sites
Love Scammer Woman recounts encounter with 27-yr-old man who killed 7 women he met on dating sites