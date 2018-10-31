Pulse.ng logo
Three things to know about Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya

The 13-year old recently passed away and the world still doesn't know much about her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lecturer, 52 and son raped Ochanya, 13, for 5 years , she dies play

Ochanya, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja

(Daily Post)

Nigeria sits on the edge of her seat for any positive news on #JusticeForOchanya, the social media hashtag created to demand justice for the late Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya which has taken centre stage.

Who is Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya?

She is the alleged 13-year-old victim of a 5-year rape by her uncle, 52-year old Andrew Ogbuja, a lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor Ogbuja.

Soon after a battle with a few ailments reportedly originating from being regularly drugged, abused, molested and raped both anally and vaginally by father and son, she died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

As the battle for justice continues, here are 3 things to know about the late Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya;

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya. play

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya.

(Facbook/Ukan Kurugh)

1.) She was a JSS2 (Not JSS1) Student of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko

After Ochanya came to live with the Ogbujas in 2013, as an 8-year old after her mother died, she had to attend school. Thus, after passing primary school, the Ogbujas enrolled her at the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko.

At the time of her death, she was a student JSS2 student in the second year of secondary school. Upon her death, her school’s alumni joined in seeking justice in her memory.

Her actual class can be confirmed in the statement released by her school’s alumni upon an autopsy conducted into her death. It reads, “We bring to your attention the incident of the death of 13-year old Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje; a JS2 student of Federal Government Girls’ College Gboko in Benue State.

ALSO READ: Nigerian demand justice for Ochanya

2.) A street has been named after her

play The sign for the street named after Ogbuja in Otukpo Local Government, Benue State (Laila's News)

 

In the days following the series of protests, Laila’s News reports that a street has since been named after the young Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya in Otukpo Local Government Area, Benue State.

No amount of activism will bring her back, sadly. But her memory could be used to create a new standard for the many other girls going through what she went through for five years. 

For one, she has inspired the Director — General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah to appeal to other girls going through same to come out and talk.

3.) Mrs. Felicia Ogbuja is actually her cousin, not her aunt

play
 

When Ochanya’s mom reportedly died in 2013, she came to live with the Ogbujas. Felicia is her mother’s cousin, and thereby, she is Felicia’s first cousin once removed, not her aunt.

But as regards the Nigerian attitude to respect, Felicia is old enough to be her mother. She will be called ‘Mummy’ or ‘Aunty,’ never, ‘cousin.’

