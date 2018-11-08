Pulse.ng logo
Sacked banker exacts revenge by stealing 14m from ATM

He claims he robbed the bank because he was not paid his entitlement.

  • Published:
(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Sometime in October, a new generation Nigerian bank in Garki, Abuja dismissed 34-year-old Emmanuel Onuma after 11 reported years of employment and service for reported fraudulent activities.

Feeling aggrieved and filled with insider knowledge, he robbed the bank’s ATM gallery and stole N14m, then changed it to $33,000 in Abuja and Kaduna for ease of movement.

Punch Metro reports Onuma as saying, “I worked with the bank for 11 years and I was not settled; no benefits, no settlement; but there is no justification for doing something wrong.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Doctor saves a baby with improvised incubator after beating lassa fever

While Valentine Olumese the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, was parading Onuma, he said, “On November 1, in furtherance of an ongoing investigation, police operatives attached to the Garki Division arrested one Emmanuel Onuma, who broke into the ATM lobby of a bank located in Garki on October 19 at about midnight and stole the sum of N14m.”

“Upon his arrest, the following amounts of money were recovered from him as exhibits: cash sum of $28,000; N1,650,120 and nine pieces of Ghana cedis. Other exhibits recovered from him include one new SIM card and flight tickets.”

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Metro

