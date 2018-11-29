news

Yesterday, Pulse reported that Sunday Anani Adefounou, the suspected killer of Credit Switch Technology Limited, Chief Ope Bademosi had died in prison custody. His Lawyer was said to have reported this after he was informed of his client’s death on Wednesday morning.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Oshin had ordered the suspect be remanded in prison pending legal advice on November 12, 2018. However, today, news has broken that spokesperson for the Nigerian Prisons Service, Lagos Command, Rotimi Oladokun has confirmed that Anani was still alive, quashing all the reports.

During a telephone chat with Punch Metro, Oladokun confirms that “I have confirmed that he is in the prison and he is doing fine. There is nothing wrong with him.” Noteworthy though, there is still no solid proof of life.

If alive, Anani is still expected to answer to the one count of murder he was charged with before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.