Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Sunday Adefounou Anani is still alive

Prison claim that suspected CreditSwitch boss killer is still alive, but without evidence

They also claim he is doing well and is in good health.

  • Published:
Find out how Togolese cook stabbed Credit Switch boss to death play

Sunday Adefonou Anani, the Togolese cook who stabbed Credit Switch boss, Opeyemi Bademosi to death

(The Eagle Online)

Yesterday, Pulse reported that Sunday Anani Adefounou, the suspected killer of Credit Switch Technology Limited, Chief Ope Bademosi had died in prison custody. His Lawyer was said to have reported this after he was informed of his client’s death on Wednesday morning.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Oshin had ordered the suspect be remanded in prison pending legal advice on November 12, 2018. However, today, news has broken that spokesperson for the Nigerian Prisons Service, Lagos Command, Rotimi Oladokun has confirmed that Anani was still alive, quashing all the reports.

ALSO READ: Man shoots 15-feet long python that swallowed his dog

During a telephone chat with Punch Metro, Oladokun confirms that “I have confirmed that he is in the prison and he is doing fine. There is nothing wrong with him.” Noteworthy though, there is still no solid proof of life.

If alive, Anani is still expected to answer to the one count of murder he was charged with before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriendbullet
2 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend
When a pretty girl rubs her boobs against you (in public transport)…
Christian couple cast witchcraft out of stranded owl before burning it (Video)
Man shoots 15-feet long python that swallowed his dog
First wife pours palm oil on 2nd wife's wedding gown (Video)
16-yr-old confesses to killing his girlfriend for cheating on him with his brother
Here is how Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife

Metro

LifeForte International School urges you to SPEAK OUT against bullying culture
LifeForte International School urges you to SPEAK OUT against bullying culture
Bambooks launches Nigeria’s largest digital library
Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps with her
Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps with her
Security guard commits suicide after financial burden becomes too much for him
Security guard commits suicide after financial burden becomes too much for him
X
Advertisement