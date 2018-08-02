news

Princesses Modupe Ozoula, under the umbrella of her non-profit organisation Empower 54 has partnered with Edo Monarchs consisting of traditional rulers and local government council chairmen, to organise a medical outreach programme to help 271,000 children and women in Edo state from August -September 2018.

The aim of the medical outreach programme is to distribute medication that will improve the health of children and pregnant women. The medication to be distributed is Albendazol, a critical drug in the treatment and prevention of various parasitic worm infestations in children aged six months to five years, and prenatal vitamins for pregnant women.

According to Princess Modupe Ozolua, the medical outreach programmes will run for one month in Owan West, Owan East, Etsako and Akoko-Edo Local Government Areas of Edo state. She is embarking on this initiative because of her passion for the health of children and also in line with the objective of the Federal Government healthcare project focused on the poor, especially women and children under five years.

The monarchs in partnership with Princess Modupe Ozolua include the Olososo of Ososo, Oyan Ososo, Oba Anselm Adeloro Obaitan, Ichama II; the Arah of Evbiobe, Prof Joshua Oje Aisiku; and the Ogbachi of Auchi, Princess Hajiya Zuletu Momoh. Other partners include the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Jimoh Ijebai; the Chairman of Akoko Edo Local Government Area, Hon. Oteh Omoru; the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya; and his counterpart at Etsako West Local Government Area, Hon. Musa Yakubu. Others are Vitamin Angels and the Edo State Ministry of Health.

Empower 54, Princess Modupe Ozolua's non-profit organisation has been providing humanitarian assistance since 2003 through initiatives in health, education, and empowerment programmes for internally displaced persons (IDPs)/refugee and underprivileged Africans.

About Princess Modupe Ozolua

Princess Modupe Ozolua was born in Benin City, Edo state on October 10th 1973 into the Royal House of the Benin Kingdom. She is the great grand daughter of the legendary Benin warrior King, Oba Ozolua. In 1989, she left to study in Southwestern College, San Diego (California), and Devry International University, Los Angeles, California. In 2001, at the age of 27, PrincessOzolua pioneered Cosmetic Surgery to Nigeria, West Africa through her business, Body Enhancement Ltd. The first business princess modupe owned was a communication business in Los Angeles prior to bringing cosmetic surgery to West Africa at the age of 27.

As pioneer of this specialty in West Africa, it became her responsibility to educate a country of over 170 Million Nigerians about the safety of plastic surgery. This meant breaking the norms and negative myths people had about plastic surgery. Despite all the challenges of pioneering a controversial service in a very traditional African country, Body Enhancement Ltd revolutionized the beauty and health sectors in Nigeria. The company has been credited for encouraging the feminist movement in Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world. Her focus, discipline and achievements at such a young age also challenged the traditional African norms about independent women.

In 2003, she founded Empower 54, formerly known as Body Enhancement Foundation (BEARS, Body Enhancement Annual Reconstructive Surgery) an international humanitarian organization dedicated to providing desperately needed humanitarian assistance such as medical missions, hunger eradication, educational, women/girl empowerment and refugee programs to underprivileged Africans. His Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu is the Patron.

Despite running several businesses, Princess Ozolua prioritizes Empower 54 over her businesses and contributes significant personal funds towards each program. She is very involved in Empower 54’s humanitarian programs to the extent she stays in the operating room during surgeries and works with doctors to manage post operative care of patients. ALL humanitarian aid rendered through Empower 54 are FREE to the beneficiaries.

Under the leadership of Princess Ozolua, Empower 54 is active in rehabilitating women and children survivors of the terrorist group Boko Haram in Nigeria, through self-employment and education for the children at the IDP (Internally displaced persons) camps.

Despite grave dangers, Princess Modupe Ozolua personally leads the Empower 54 team into communities attacked by Boko Haram in remote parts of North East Nigeria to help survivors of terrorist attacks.

During one of those trips, she discovered the extremely malnourished children rescued from Boko Haram’s captivity and facilitated the collaboration between Empower 54 and the Borno State Government in evacuating them to Maiduguri for urgent CMAM treatment. There was the evacuation of 1, 500 extremely malnourished children rescued from Boko Haram’s captivity and their families from Bama.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lulo5hkb0Fg

To tackle the issue of malnutrition, Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic-Foods (RUTF) has been medically proven to save lives of malnourished children and with extremely limited funds, She had to come up with a solution.

Princess Modupe just successfully established a small-scale RUTF (Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic-Foods) production facility in Nigeria to produce FREE RUTF for malnourished children that is sponsored by the Australian Government and IMF. With donations received, she and her team will produce and distribute to malnourished children all over the country for FREE.

