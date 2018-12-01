Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysia

A man charged with trafficking 727.1g of methamphetamine has been sentenced to death after a judge found him guilty of the crime over a year before the verdict.

A judge has decided on capital punishment for a Nigerian man Sidrey Shalod Dike who was found guilty of drug trafficking that carried a death sentence.

Sidrey Shalod Dike, a 46-year-old Nigerian man, has reportedly been sentenced to death  for drug trafficking in Malaysia.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the convict was found guilty of pushing more than 700g of drugs into the country in May 2017.

“After examining arguments by both the defence and the prosecution, the court found that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt and the accused is found guilty and sentenced to death,”  says Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah who gave the verdict on Friday, November 30, 2018.

The convict is a part-time delivery man says a report by NST. Dike was reportedly charged with trafficking 727.1g of methamphetamine at 2.30pm on May 3, 2017.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man resigns as labour councillor in UK over drugs supply charges

As a result, he faced a charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law.

It provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction for anyone found guilty of the allegation.

