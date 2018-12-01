Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysia

news

Sidrey Shalod Dike, a 46-year-old Nigerian man, has reportedly been sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the convict was found guilty of pushing more than 700g of drugs into the country in May 2017.

“After examining arguments by both the defence and the prosecution, the court found that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt and the accused is found guilty and sentenced to death,” says Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah who gave the verdict on Friday, November 30, 2018.

The convict is a part-time delivery man says a report by NST. Dike was reportedly charged with trafficking 727.1g of methamphetamine at 2.30pm on May 3, 2017.

As a result, he faced a charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law.

It provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction for anyone found guilty of the allegation.