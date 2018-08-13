Pulse.ng logo
Maryam Sanda gives birth to baby boy

Maryam Sanda who made headlines in 2017 for allegedly killing her husband has given birth to a girl.

  • Published:
On Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Maryam Sanda who was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death gave birth to a boy.

According Sahara Reporters, a naming ceremony is due for August 14, 2018.

She remains the lead murder suspect in the matter of her husband’s death even though she was granted bail on health related grounds. Sanda was pregnant during the death of her husband. The couple had a baby girl before the tragic incident.

Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service

Her husband Bilyamin Bello was stabbed to death on Saturday, November 18, 2017. Shortly after the incident, the Federal Capital Territory Police command have filed criminal charges against Sanda. She was said to have stabbed her husband, to death.

The deceased, who was a real estate developer, was the son of a former Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Haliru Bello.

On Friday, November 24, 2017, she was arraigned before a High Court in Abuja. The court ordered that she be remanded in Suleja Prison until the next court date.

In March 2018, Maryam Sanda was granted bail by the judge, Yusuf Halilu, at the hearing. The judge said he was granting Sanda bail because medical reports indicate that she is pregnant and ill.

