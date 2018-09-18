Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial

news

A mother's prayer appears to have had a hand in the resurrection of a man Akpo who reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

This happened in Warri, Delta State, where the loved ones of the man gathered to prepare for his burial.

ALSO READ: 2 pregnant women shot during burial of Baga cultist

But just as his casket arrived, he wakes up. The event has been captured in a video circulating online media.

Akpo was reportedly taken to a hospital after he came to life. His mother had insisted on saying a prayer for him after learning about his passing.

It seemed to have paid off.