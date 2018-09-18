Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial

A man had been dead for seven hours but he wakes up moments before he could be placed in a casket.
This happened in Warri, Delta State, where the loved ones of the man gathered to prepare for his burial.
Man wakes up, minutes before being buried in Delta . . A man said to have died for about 7 hours, shocked many, this morning, after waking up, just minutes before his burial at Jeddo, Warri, Delta State. . . The 25 years old man identified as Akpo, allegedly died around 2a.m today and his grave was later dug, but his mom insisted that her child couldn#emo#4oCZ##t die like that, so they started praying. . . Akpo was said to have woken up upon the arrival of the casket they ordered for him. He has since been rushed to the hospital.
But just as his casket arrived, he wakes up. The event has been captured in a video circulating online media.
Akpo was reportedly taken to a hospital after he came to life. His mother had insisted on saying a prayer for him after learning about his passing.
It seemed to have paid off.