Nigeria is a bed of many weird occurrences and viral internet videos are like the creatures these beds convey or carry. A few weeks ago, Pulse documented the affairs of a girl who drank liquor to show off then fainted. Another weird one was the man who got drunk off drinking some ridiculous numbers of beer and locally made liquor — he also fainted.

This time, someone’s MCM has gotten tied up after he smoked weed and threatened to walk all the way from Sokoto to Benin City. First off, he might decide to do it for some presidential aspirant, so his waka doesn’t happen in vain.

In a viral video now posted on Instablog9ja earlier today, the supposed 'cousin of Superman', inspired by several puffs of weed was seen tied up as men tried to restrain him from embarking on this mad journey. While to most people, weed is a depressant, it depends on the strain; sativa might have some slight stimulant-tendencies.

