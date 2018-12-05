Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man smokes weed without eating, goes bonkers and gets tied up (Video)

Man gets tied up after he smokes weed and threatens to trek from Sokoto to Benin (Video)

The man also smoke this week on an empty stomach

  • Published:
Man smokes weed, goes bonkers and gets tied up (Video) play

Man smokes weed, goes bonkers and gets tied up

(Instablog9ja)

Nigeria is a bed of many weird occurrences and viral internet videos are like the creatures these beds convey or carry. A few weeks ago, Pulse documented the affairs of a girl who drank liquor to show off then fainted. Another weird one was the man who got drunk off drinking some ridiculous numbers of beer and locally made liquor — he also fainted.

This time, someone’s MCM has gotten tied up after he smoked weed and threatened to walk all the way from Sokoto to Benin City. First off, he might decide to do it for some presidential aspirant, so his waka doesn’t happen in vain.

ALSO READ: Is it a sin for Pastors and Christians to drink?

In a viral video now posted on Instablog9ja earlier today, the supposed 'cousin of Superman', inspired by several puffs of weed was seen tied up as men tried to restrain him from embarking on this mad journey. While to most people, weed is a depressant, it depends on the strain; sativa might have some slight stimulant-tendencies.

You can watch the video of the man here;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800
Album Review: Meek Mill perfects the attempts of previous albums on "Championships"
UNIZIK Student says he wants to be a billionaire through rituals
UNILORIN student commits suicide after failing final year project a second time
Security guard burns his boss' brother after robbing him of N3m
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh

Metro

KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues
KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
X
Advertisement