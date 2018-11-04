Pulse.ng logo
Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse

The police have recovered semen-stained underwear belonging to a suspect and his mother who he reportedly strangled to death.

  • Published:
Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse play

A woman reportedly visits her daughter to find that she has been killed by her grandson. He allegedly murdered the victim for money ritual.

(Skyward Kick Productions / Shutterstock)

In Benin, a 21-year-old man Samuel Emobor has reportedly strangled his mother to death and went on to have sex with her corpse.

Vanguard News confirms that the incident occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018.

It gathered that the suspect hoped to get fetish money after completing the process with the deceased identified as Mrs. Christiana Ighoyivwi.

The victim's mum Mrs. Maria Gabriel reportedly walked in the weird event following a visit to her daughter's.

ALSO READ: Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals

According to reports, she called in to invite Ighoyivwi to an early morning prayer but only got to see her corpse through a window and her grandson caught in the act.

Samuel Emobor allegedly tried to escape but was caught by neighbours.

He was subsequently handed over to the police who have launched an investigation DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, a spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command confirms this according to Vanguard.

It confirmed that the police recovered semen-stained underwear belonging to the suspect and his mother from the crime scene.

