Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady finds love portion in the closet of boyfriend-to-be

Lady finds love portion in the closet of boyfriend-to-be, thinks he might be controlling her

A lady has started playing the role of a lover with a boyfriend-to-be even without agreeing to have a romantic relationship with him. She thinks he has her under a spell.

  • Published:
Lady finds love portion in the closet of boyfriend-to-be, thinks he might be controlling her play

A lady suspects that a potential boyfriend might have used a spell to make her commit to him.

(Fine Art America)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

In Akwa Ibom, a lady has wonders if she is safe after finding a love portion in the closet of her boyfriend-to-be. After consulting with her friend, she suspects that he might have put her under mind control.

An inscription on a small bottle she was holding in a video reads "sweet tong".

ALSO READ: Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast

According to her they have been playing the role of partners even though she is yet to reach a decision about a romance between them.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet
2 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ –...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Google Maps Husband divorces wife after spotting her with another man on Google Maps
Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
Pedophile Father Man impregnates his 13-yr-old daughter after raping her for 6 years
Touching Words Bride who went into a coma on wedding day breaks silence
Cultural Pressure How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead
Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked Saudi Arabian boss who killed her last maid
Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show up on wedding day
Too Much Money Couple get drunk on honeymoon, buys hotel

Metro

Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients
Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months
Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna
Unlicensed driver reportedly kills unknown lady with his Range Rover
Accident kills beggar, injured 3 in Sango-Ota
Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa, and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank.
Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa, and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank.
X
Advertisement