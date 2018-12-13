Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Kiki Osinbajo is excited after completing NYSC programme

Kiki Osinbajo is excited after completing NYSC programme

The completion of the NYSC programme could provide Kiki with more time to improve on her entrepreneurial skill.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kiki Osinbajo is excited after completing NYSC programme play

Kiki Osinbajo is set for a new beginning after completing her service year.

(Instagram/kikiosinbajo)

Kiki Osinbajo is feeling excited after completing the compulsory National Youth Service Corps programme.

On her Instagram the pictures she shares match her mood as she revels in the freedom of closing an old chapter.

The end of the service year may offer Kiki more opportunity to focus on strengthening her entrepreneurial skill which is already getting polished in skin care business.

In December 2018, she hosts a tea party to raise awareness about her beauty products. One of the guests at the event is former Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen.

Kiki Osinbajo is excited after completing NYSC programme play

Kiki Osibanjo hosts a tea party in support of her beauty line.

(Instagram/kikiosinbajo)

ALSO READ: 7 alluring pictures of Nigeria’s VP daughter you should see

It is a thrilling experience accompanying her dad Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on market trips to push the Trader Moni loan programme initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria

According to Vanguard News, the FG has "disbursed more than N15 billion to over 1.5 million petty traders" in support of the initiative.

"Yesterday I went with my dad for the market trips and it was just amazing. The energy was crazy!

"This young boy was shouting “sai baba “ and crying I had to bring him to meet my dad.

"He kept crying sai baba and he was so overwhelmed he ended up joining us on the trail. It was an extremely exhausting trip but it was amazing!," Koki Osinbajo writes in an IG post published on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

She is happy to support President Muhammadu Buhari as he seeks re-election in the 2019 polls alongside her dad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Lecturer caught raping a 6-year old girlbullet

Related Articles

Africa Hype Market Ms. Kiki Osinbajo to sponsor entrepreneurs for upcoming Pop Up Market
Davido gets dismissed from NYSC programme. Find out why
Corps member dies during a trip to report for duty
Lifestyle 7 alluring pictures of Nigeria’s VP daughter you should see

Metro

Consent and why tribal marks on children should be outlawed
Here is why tribal marks on children should be outlawed
Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos
2 die, others injure in cults’ rivalry clash in Ikorodu
Kidnappers to die by hanging
Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing his stepmother
court gavel
Man bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing chicken
X
Advertisement