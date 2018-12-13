Kiki Osinbajo is excited after completing NYSC programme

news

Kiki Osinbajo is feeling excited after completing the compulsory National Youth Service Corps programme.

On her Instagram the pictures she shares match her mood as she revels in the freedom of closing an old chapter.

The end of the service year may offer Kiki more opportunity to focus on strengthening her entrepreneurial skill which is already getting polished in skin care business.

In December 2018, she hosts a tea party to raise awareness about her beauty products. One of the guests at the event is former Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen.

It is a thrilling experience accompanying her dad Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on market trips to push the Trader Moni loan programme initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria

According to Vanguard News, the FG has "disbursed more than N15 billion to over 1.5 million petty traders" in support of the initiative.

"Yesterday I went with my dad for the market trips and it was just amazing. The energy was crazy!

"This young boy was shouting “sai baba “ and crying I had to bring him to meet my dad.

"He kept crying sai baba and he was so overwhelmed he ended up joining us on the trail. It was an extremely exhausting trip but it was amazing!," Koki Osinbajo writes in an IG post published on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

She is happy to support President Muhammadu Buhari as he seeks re-election in the 2019 polls alongside her dad.