Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys in Cinemas Friday 26th October

news

Veteran Filmmaker and Producer, Kemi Adetiba is set to release a new Nollywood blockbuster this October.

Revered for her deft video production and direction skills, Kemi Adetiba who directed The Wedding Party, arguably the most successful film to come out of Nollywood till date, is set to deliver another cinematic spectacle when her new movie, “King of Boys” hits the cinemas Friday, October 26th, 2018.

The movie follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, (played by Sola Sobowale) a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. She is a pillar in the society loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few.

As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she is drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

Speaking ahead of the movie premiere, Kemi Adetiba expressed her delight at finally being able to tell such a compelling story. “After the huge success of “The Wedding Party”, I wanted to try my hands on a different style of storytelling, one that would show my versatility as a director and a storyteller. Yes, the process of making the movie might have been tedious, as we shot in over 75 different locations, but we are very proud of what we’ve created, and we can’t wait to share this with the world,” she remarked.

The movie which tackles societal tropes such as political conflict, sibling rivalry, and corruption, is set to feature stand out performances from rap duo, Reminisce and ill Bliss, Adesua Etomi, and Toni Tones.

Early reports suggest that this may be Sola Sobowale’s best performance, as she plays a different role from the typical eccentric character. Her character - a strong female lead on the quest for power, has been praised for being unique and timely.

Many have also suggested that this may be the breakout performance for Toni Tones who plays a young Eniola, while hip-hop fans will be pleasantly surprised by the impressive performance of ill bliss and Reminisce who bring their wit and riveting personality to every scene.

With “King of Boys,” Kemi Adetiba manages to deliver a movie that speaks to various divides across the country.

All the three Nigerian tribes are duly represented as key characters from various parts of the country including iconic actors Sani Mu’azu and Paul Sambo putting in a wonderful performance.

The film also has cameo appearances from Jide Kosoko and veteran Yoruba movie actress Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero).

King of Boys, hits cinemas nationwide on Friday 26th of October, 2018, and fans of Kemi Adetiba and her A-list cast can expect to enjoy the very best drama and suspense when the Nollywood blockbuster hits the silver screen.

The “King of Boys” parades a star-studded cast of some of Nollywood's finest actors and actresses including Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Paul Sambo, Adesua Etomi, Toni Tones, Sharon Ooja, Ademola Adedoyin, Lanre Hasan (Iya Awero), Osas Ighodaro, Funlola Aofiyebi, Sani Mu’azu, Paul Sambo as well as break out performances from hip-hop gods Reminisce and ill Bliss.