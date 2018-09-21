Pulse.ng logo
Jameson Irish Whisky unveils 'Smooth Taste That's Why' campaign

Jameson Irish Whiskey Brand unveils 'Smooth Taste That's Why' campaign in Nigeria

The campaign will launch across thirteen billboards around Lagos and Abuja and features talented artist, BOJ and fashion influencer, Jess Chibuze.

play Jameson Irish Whisky unveils 'Smooth Taste That's Why' campaign in Nigeria (File)

Jameson Irish Whiskey has unveiled its ‘Smooth Taste, That’s Why” campaign featuring the best of the Alté scene. The cool and edgy campaign features brand influencers across music, fashion and lifestyle.

The campaign will launch across thirteen billboards around Lagos and Abuja and features talented artist, BOJ, fashion influencer, Jess Chibuze, lifestyle influencer, Muyiwa Aigbe popularly known as Aarbenco, celebrity barber, Kayzplace and Jameson brand ambassador and lifestyle influencer, TEEZEE.

John Jameson created a whiskey like no other, he didn’t stop distilling after the second time either, he went further distilling Jameson three times to achieve the smooth taste that the brand is famed for. It is this relentless drive for quality in taste and attitude that still defines Jameson today.

“Our Smooth Taste, That’s Why Campaign’ is a fresh and engaging emotive creative that is set to continue to support our aim of building our brand presence in Nigeria. The campaign connects us back to our brand roots and we have chosen to partner with influencers who love and consume our brand and have supported our journey in market.”

We are looking forward to the positive response we believe this campaign will have across the market”. Craig Van Niekerk, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

