Man notorious for stealing worshipers' phones in churches finally arrested

Commissioner of Police for Ekiti State, Akinwale Adeniran, disclosed that the suspect was captured on Saturday following the alleged stealing of seven mobile phones from attendees at the Christ Apostolic Church in Ayegbaju-Ekiti.

In a statement relayed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, Adeniran explained that the suspect, under the guise of a church member, meticulously observed the congregants. Seizing the moment amidst the fervour of worship, he absconded with seven phones.

"The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to having been operating around Oye-Ekiti and Ayegbaju-Ekiti, with churches as his target. He further confessed to having stolen a lot of phones from the Redeemed Christian Church of God and New Reality Christian Centre, all in Oye-Ekiti," Adeniran remarked as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Pulse Ghana

According to the police commissioner, investigations uncovered the suspect's modus operandi, revealing that he dispatched the stolen phones via motor parks to Lagos. There, an accomplice facilitated their sale, with the proceeds sent back to him through online transfers.

Despite the recovery of the seven phones pilfered during his latest incursion at CAC, Ayegbaju-Ekiti, Adeniran confirmed that several victims have already identified the suspect and reclaimed their stolen property.