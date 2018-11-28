Pulse.ng logo
First wife pours palm oil on 2nd wife's wedding gown (Video)

The groom had tried to get remarried, but churches had rejected him.

  • Published:
Nigerian churches as averse to unions of bigamy or polyandry — where the bride or groom has an already existent marriage. That was the case of the groom in Orji, Owerri, Imo State when a man wanted to get married to his new wife, while his first marriage was still subsisting.

The drama did not end there as reports claim his first wife stormed the location of the wedding at Gospel Ministry at Nkwo Orji, Owerri North and poured red palm oil on the bride’s wedding gown — talk about a spectacle.

Instablog9ja reports an eyewitness, Lilian saying, “True life story. A man went to Apostolic Church at Orji in Owerri North to wed his second wife, but the church rejected him.

“He went to Altar of prayer Gospel ministry at Nkwo Orji, same Owerri North and the pastor accepted to wed them.

“On the day of the wedding 25th been on Sunday, the first wife came and poured red oil on the second wife’s wedding gown. I was there live. All these ministries, make una take una time. Just because of money, you want to go against the word of God.

ALSO READ: LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend

You can watch the video posted on Instablog9ja here;

Read the case of the two OOU students fighting over a boyfriend here.

