Ex-student's LASU certificate used to sell suya

The issue was reported by LASTMA.
The original certificate of a Lagos State University (ASUU) Graduate named Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun has been found one of the papers being used to sell Suya in Epe, Lagos State.
In a Tweet, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reports that the certificate was “almost being used to wrap ‘suya’ in Epe”.
On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, LASTMA announced the discovery of the certificate that, “This original certificate was found in a suya spot and was almost being used to wrap suya in Epe. If you know anybody bearing Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, please contact us. Thank you, Lagos.”
Sadly, Abisoye graduated with a Second Class (Upper Division) degree in Chemical and Polymer Engineering in 2008.