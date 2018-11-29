Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy after sex

Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps with her

A dad tries to prevent his daughter from getting pregnant by giving her contraceptives after he must have sexually abused her.

  • Published:
Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps with her play

A man accused of sleeping with his daughter was discovered at a school where he works as a security guard.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In Lagos, a 56-year-old man has been apprehended for sleeping with his daughter who is made to take contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant when they have sex.

According to reports the dad identified as Bello shares a room apartment with the victim.

The school where he works as a security guard reportedly allocated the space to him.

ALSO READ: Father arrested for raping and infecting his 2-yr-old daughter with an STD

He was soon exposed when the management gathered that he has been having sexual intercourse with his own child.

Bello is due to appear in court on Friday, November 30, 2018, according to more reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriendbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Dad reportedly kills daughter to offer as sacrifice to his god
Lady tells boyfriend's mother she dumped her son because they're poor
Dad reportedly splits son's ear in halves as punishment for running off from home
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Father arrested for raping and infecting his 2-yr-old daughter with an STD
65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl several times

Metro

Security guard commits suicide after financial burden becomes too much for him
Security guard commits suicide after financial burden becomes too much for him
Woman reportedly butchers son-in-law because he wants to use her for blood money
Woman reportedly butchers son-in-law because he wants to use her for blood money
Find out how Togolese cook stabbed Credit Switch boss to death
Suspected killer of Credit Switch boss dies in Police Custody in mysterious circumstances
How Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife
Here is how Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife
X
Advertisement