Catholic priest dies 5 months after relocating from the U.K

news

Five months after relocating from the United Kingdom to Nigeria, a Catholic priest Very Rev. Fr. Dr Louis Odudu has been reported dead.

His death came four days after escaping from kidnappers in Delta State. The cause of his passing remains a mystery according to reports.

Members of the Catholic Diocese of Warri are reportedly devastated about the loss. Odudu had complained of pain which prompted a visit to a hospital. But unfortunately he died there.

“He was just assigned to the chaplaincy at PTI about two months before his kidnap and untimely death.

“It was a black Wednesday for the Diocese of Warri as Very Rev. Fr. Louis Odudu died on the day the diocese was holding a prayer vigil for one of the deceased priests, Very Rev. Fr. Stephen Ekakabor, who died early this month after battling with a brain injury he sustained when he was attacked by armed robbers.

"The robbers invaded the priest’s rectory in 2017 at his parish of St. Joseph, Okpare-Olomu, in the Ughelli South Local Government Area," says a source who spoke to Punch News.

ALSO READ: Catholic priest abducted while jogging is rescued without paying ransom

Earlier, two suspected murderers were arrested by the police in Imo State for the death of a Catholic priest, Rev Father Jude Egbom.

A report by Punch confirms that the deceased was killed on the evening of Monday, September 10, 2018.

He was reportedly shot dead at the Nkwerre-Anara Road from where the assailants took away his vehicle.