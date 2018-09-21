Pulse.ng logo
Catholic priest dies 5 months after relocating from the U.K

Four days after escaping from kidnappers, a Catholic priest dies at a hospital in Delta State following complaints about his health.

Members of a church denomination in Warri are bittered over the death of their priest who died four days after escaping from kidnappers.

(Information Nigeria)

Five months after relocating from the United Kingdom to Nigeria, a Catholic priest Very Rev. Fr. Dr Louis Odudu has been reported dead.

His death came four days after escaping from kidnappers in Delta State. The cause of his passing remains a mystery according to reports.

A Catholic priest who died after getting away from his abductors had complained of a poor health before his passing at a hospital.

(ThisDayLive)

 

Members of the Catholic Diocese of Warri are reportedly devastated about the loss. Odudu had complained of pain which prompted a visit to a hospital. But unfortunately he died there.

“He was just assigned to the chaplaincy at PTI about two months before his kidnap and untimely death.

“It was a black Wednesday for the Diocese of Warri as Very Rev. Fr. Louis Odudu died on the day the diocese was holding a prayer vigil for one of the deceased priests, Very Rev. Fr. Stephen Ekakabor, who died early this month after battling with a brain injury he sustained when he was attacked by armed robbers.

"The robbers invaded the priest’s rectory in 2017 at his parish of St. Joseph, Okpare-Olomu, in the Ughelli South Local Government Area," says a source who spoke to Punch News.

Earlier, two suspected murderers were arrested by the police in Imo State for the death of a Catholic priest, Rev Father Jude Egbom.

The killers of a catholic priest reportedly murdered on Monday, September 10, 2018, have been apprehended by the police.

(Catholic For Life)

 

A report by Punch confirms that the deceased was killed on the evening of Monday, September 10, 2018.

He was reportedly shot dead at the Nkwerre-Anara Road from where the assailants took away his vehicle.

