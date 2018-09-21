Pulse.ng logo
ANISZA: Attend the first ever unity photo exhibition in Nigeria

The theme, ANISZA, is derived from the first two letters of three synonymous indigenous Nigerian languages: AN-IS-ZA

  Published:

This is a 5-day exhibition with its Grand Opening on October 1st 2018, designed to visually showcase the largely untold stories of our country’s unity and togetherness since before independence to date.

Special Guests of Honor: The President, Muhammadu Buhari; and Vice President, Prof. Yemi OsinbajoProf. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

Guest Artist Live performance and a variety of Contemporary and Modern dance music.

The organisers of this first ever Nigeria Unity Story exhibition include award winning Documentary Photographer, Novo Isioro, the Personal Photographer to the Vice President and Special Assistant to the President on Visual Communication, who is the project’s visionary.

ANISZA- Attend the first ever unity photo exhibition in Nigeria

ANUKO ONU - Ibo word for Togetherness; ISOKAN - Yoruba word for Unity; and ZAMAN TARE - Hausa words for One Tribe. 

ANISZA, the Nigeria Unity Story exhibition is intended to awaken the sense of togetherness in Nigerians especially the youths, younger generation and also demonstrate the strength in our diversity.

For more information and registration, visit: http://www.anisza.com

 

