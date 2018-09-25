Pulse.ng logo
3 family members including pregnant wife, die after poisoned dinner

A rat was reportedly found beside the corpses of three family members suspected to have eaten a poisoned meal.

  • Published:
Three family members are suspected to have been killed after eating a poisoned meal.

(New Straits Times)

A pregnant woman is among three family who reportedly died after eating a poisoned dinner in Bayelsa State.

Punch News confirms that they all died in their sleep on Friday, September 21, 2018. The victims have been identified as Orji Igwenta (husband), Nkem Igwenta (wife) and Obinna Ogbani who is Igwenta's brother.

Neighbours were forced to break into the residence of a family of three after they were no signs of activity in their house.

(The Epoch Times)

 

According to more reports, the neighbours of the family had to force their apartment when they did not hear from them on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

The police were subsequently informed after the shocking discovery.

“They slept on Friday and did not wake up. The man used to drive a commercial tricycle and he woke up daily before 5am. So, we were surprised that his tricycle was still parked outside in the afternoon.

“We knocked on their door and got no feedback. So, we forced the door open and had to rush to the police station to report what we saw. The police took the landlord for questioning and they have been investigating the incident," Punch gathered from the neighbour of the deceased.

3 family members including pregnant wife, die after eating poisoned dinner play

A rat was also found dead when neighbours entered the house of three family members thought to have ingested poison.

(Isamu Rats)

 

Asinim Butswat, a spokesperson for the Bayelsa police command told Punch that a dead rat was found beside the corpses. It is suspected to have eaten part of the dinner.

