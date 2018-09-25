news

A pregnant woman is among three family who reportedly died after eating a poisoned dinner in Bayelsa State.

Punch News confirms that they all died in their sleep on Friday, September 21, 2018. The victims have been identified as Orji Igwenta (husband), Nkem Igwenta (wife) and Obinna Ogbani who is Igwenta's brother.

According to more reports, the neighbours of the family had to force their apartment when they did not hear from them on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

The police were subsequently informed after the shocking discovery.

“They slept on Friday and did not wake up. The man used to drive a commercial tricycle and he woke up daily before 5am. So, we were surprised that his tricycle was still parked outside in the afternoon.

“We knocked on their door and got no feedback. So, we forced the door open and had to rush to the police station to report what we saw. The police took the landlord for questioning and they have been investigating the incident," Punch gathered from the neighbour of the deceased.

Asinim Butswat, a spokesperson for the Bayelsa police command told Punch that a dead rat was found beside the corpses. It is suspected to have eaten part of the dinner.