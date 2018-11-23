200L student almost commits suicide after girl dumps him

news

Yesterday, Pulse reported how a girlfriend stabbed her boyfriend and committed suicide at Imo State University because he broke up with her.

Today, news has broken that a student of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu attempted to hang himself because a girl dumped him.

As if the drama at Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka was not enough, someone had to go through this. In the comments from various students in his school Pulse gathers that the incident happened at A.D Gentes Hostel, in the school.

ALSO READ: Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)

One of the commenters also let it slip that the girl is a 100-level student of the same school. Here are some screenshots of comments, as posted on Instablog9ja;