12-year-old Derek drops his first music video - 'Child Abuse'

Derek Braye Boss 12-year-old drops his first music video - 'Child Abuse'

Little Derek is a Hot Hip Pop Sensation who is currently signed to SoloMount Entertainment.

Derek Braye Boss known by his stage name Derek 'De Wonder Kid' is a Nigerian Singer/Rapper, Songwriter, and Instrumentalist from Sagbama L.G.A of Bayelsa State.

Derek is the second child of Mr & Mrs Braye Boss a family from Bayelsa State, South-South Nigeria. Born in 2005, Little Derek is a Hot Hip Pop Sensation who is currently signed to SoloMount Entertainment.

His 1st hit to lime light on November 2017 was at the AY Live Port Harcourt where he performed and thrill his Audience with His Lyrical Prowess.

Later that same year Naija FM Comedy & Jam Night which play host to the 'Creme de la Creme' of the Entertainment Industry were thrilled to an Outstanding Performance of the Young Lamb.

In this Classic Piece titled CHILD ABUSE, Derek cries out for justice unbehalf of the abuse child in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

There have been Over 200 victims of child abuse cases in Nigeria and no one seems to be taking serious action against the perpetrators of this act.

From physical abuse, to emotional abuse, mental abuse, sexual abuse, child trafficking, child labour.

 Derek uses this Piece to speak out, stop the abuse today, let's give our leaders of tomorrow a reason to smile again because like kids we were once like them.

