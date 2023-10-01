5 most controversial moments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The journey was filled with the good, bad and ugly moments that made up the lives of the All Stars housemates. Now that the curtain closes today, we take a quick look at interesting moments that had us talking for days and weeks even.

Here are the five most controversial moments on BBNaija All Stars season eight:

Physical altercation between housemates

Ilebaye and Cee-C's first fight was a big controversy inside and outside the house. During the argument, Ilebaye was seen to have a brief violent contact with Cee-C and Doyin as well.

The situation caused some chaos with people debating the possibility of disqualifications due to the house rules against physical violence. Although Ilebaye was eventually given a double strike, the incident remained a constant topic of discussion amongst the housemates and viewers.

Ike's vandalism attack

In what he describes as a period of rage towards Ilebaye's negative attitude, Ike trashed her clothing into the bathroom secretly. His identity was unknown to other All Stars who were puzzled by the act until Big Brother addressed the situation.

Although the situation didn't result in an altercation between him and the victim Ilebaye, it did cause some chaos between Doyin and Venita.

Parrot's constant rain of chaos

The parrot might just have been the biggest instigator of violence on BBNaija All Stars after housemates and viewers were stunned it could relay hidden conversations.

Housemates were unable to contain the chaos that would loom after the parrot spilt hidden secrets. The last time the parrot spoke all hell went loose and it led to altercations between, Doyin/Kimoprah, Angel/Neo and Pere/Doyin.

Seyi's national misogynistic statement

On August 19, 2023, after the usual Saturday night party, Seyi made some misogynistic statements which shocked the nation as a whole.

He made his intentions in a shocking conversation with Soma and Whitemoney. In his words, " I get shino account for my son, miscellaneous account. I get that account for my son, my guy's son... I will give them the keys to the guest house, they will go run train on people's daughters".

Many celebrities and agencies including the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA Lagos) openly condemned the disturbing statement. He did make amends with an apology to other housemates and the nation at large upon eviction.

11 issued strikes