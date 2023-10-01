5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle moved from being in the same house as his ex to finding love again with someone and then scaling through to the finalists. His romantic moments have been described as his only shine this season but we take a look at other moments that had his name buzzing.

Here are five epic highlights from his stay so far:

Becoming the first Head-of-House

He won Big Brother's first memory challenge in record time, defeating 19 All Stars housemates at that time. The win automatically made him the very first Head-of-House for BBNaija All Stars.

Intense altercation with Pere and Neo

Apparently, Adekunle was accused of sabotaging their chances of winning the fourth week's Head-of-House game. An argument ensued between the guys and it graduated to threats to life being made on both ends.

His relationship with Neo and Pere ended on a good note as they were all able to place the incident behind them.

Romantic relationship with Venita

Adekunle and Venita's ship was confirmed with the record of their first kiss on August 17, 2023. Their relationship was one with high and low moments that gained the hearts and attention of many viewers and fans. Although they were separated by the last eviction, their special moments include Adekunle getting other housemates to help serenade Venita and the special dinner couples dinner.

Gets a strike with his lover

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Adekunle received a strike from Big Brother alongside Venita for blocking the cameras. They were seen in the garden bathroom having an interaction in the shower but the view was blocked by a towel hung up.

Most controversial love letter prank