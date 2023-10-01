ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He scaled through to the last week despite constant eviction nominations.

Five highlights from Adekunle so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/officialadekunleolopade]
Five highlights from Adekunle so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/officialadekunleolopade]

Recommended articles

Adekunle moved from being in the same house as his ex to finding love again with someone and then scaling through to the finalists. His romantic moments have been described as his only shine this season but we take a look at other moments that had his name buzzing.

Here are five epic highlights from his stay so far:

ADVERTISEMENT

He won Big Brother's first memory challenge in record time, defeating 19 All Stars housemates at that time. The win automatically made him the very first Head-of-House for BBNaija All Stars.

Apparently, Adekunle was accused of sabotaging their chances of winning the fourth week's Head-of-House game. An argument ensued between the guys and it graduated to threats to life being made on both ends.

His relationship with Neo and Pere ended on a good note as they were all able to place the incident behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle and Venita's ship was confirmed with the record of their first kiss on August 17, 2023. Their relationship was one with high and low moments that gained the hearts and attention of many viewers and fans. Although they were separated by the last eviction, their special moments include Adekunle getting other housemates to help serenade Venita and the special dinner couples dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Adekunle received a strike from Big Brother alongside Venita for blocking the cameras. They were seen in the garden bathroom having an interaction in the shower but the view was blocked by a towel hung up.

Adekunle was Angel's target for her love letter prank during the seventh week of BBNaija All Stars. Although Adekunle had deciphered that the letter was a prank, it stirred a bit of chaos for him with Cee-C who assumed he was pretending and knew it was from.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 major highlights from Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 major highlights from Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Six highlights from Ilebaye so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/ilebayeee]

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' is officially a global hit [Twitter/EditiEffiong]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

Netflix releases RMD's grand character introduction in The Black Book. [Instagram/editieffiong]

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong