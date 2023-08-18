ADVERTISEMENT
Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Secrets have been revealed for all to see.

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]
Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars.

Tonight, Big Brother broke his silence about the culprit behind Ilebaye's things being vandalised. In a gathering of all the housemates in the lounge, Biggie played the tapes that revealed Ike throwing Ilebaye's things into the bathroom, the guys’ meeting to ensure Ilebaye gets provoked and Venita alongside Seyi's presence during Ike's act.

Ike was served a strike for goading and provocation through vandalization of Ilebaye's personal things. He will also be served an additional punishment next week on the condition that he survives Sunday's eviction.

Ike wasn't the only one who was served a strike, as Soma's altercation with Angel after Thursday's pool party was also addressed by Big Brother. Soma was seen dragging and trying to force a conversation with Angel who remained adamant about not wanting to talk.

The playback also showed Soma flipping a finger at the camera. This was the same thing that got kiddwaya a strike during his previous season. Soma was issued a strike for harassment of a fellow housemate and disrespect to Big Brother. His punishment will also be delivered next week if he survives the eviction.

Big Brother ended on a shocking note as he revealed that three strikes aren't a prerequisite for disqualification, and a housemate could be removed from the house if he or she is a danger to the rest of the house.

This new detail shakes up things and makes the rules that guide the Big Brother All Stars show blurred and uncertain.

