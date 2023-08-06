Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'
The rave was immediately followed by chaos, with Ilebaye getting into an altercation with more than one housemate.
We got more kisses, some vibes between new partners, and a major fight between Ilebaye and Doyin, which later involved Cee-C and Princess. Here's what went down:
Whitemoney and Mercy kiss
While DJ Neptune did his thing with the music, these two had a major moment on the dance floor that ended with some kissing.
Uriel and Pere share major vibes
These two got fans talking with their intense connection during the party. It looks like Pere might have his sights set on more than one female housemate.
Ilebaye cries out
As soon as the party ended, Ilebaye burst into tears over her sudden fallout with her in-house confident, Doyin. She expressed how sad she felt about the situation to Pere, admitting that she cared about her former friend and seemed unsure why they were at loggerheads.
Ceec, Doyin, Mercy and Princess discuss Ilebaye
While Ilebaye was having a vulnerable moment with Pere, she was the topic of discussion between Doyin, CeeC, Mercy Eke, and Princess. Doyin had told Ilebaye she was having a fallout with an unnamed housemate; Ilebaye said she didn't want to get involved, which hurt Doyin because she got involved in most of Ilebaye's feuds.
Ceec, Mercy, and Princess all believe Ilebaye's behaviour is a strategy, and they are glad Doyin can finally see her true colours. Doyin felt emotional about watching her cry, but the trio gave her a pep talk, with Mercy Eke calling her "a nice friend."
Ilebaye interrupts and things get physical
Noticing the discussion with Doyin, Ilebaye accuses them of trying to ruin her friendship. Ceec, in turn, let her know all they were discussing and the fact that she was at fault. Their heated exchange led to Ilebaye pulling Ceec's face and almost getting into a physical altercation.
It took Angel, Alex, and Seyi to calm things down. Ilebaye also exchanged words with Princess, who teased her, and Doyin, whom she grabbed by the neck before Biggie summoned her to the diary room.
With the evictions happening tonight, it's going to be interesting to see if last night's events affect anything.
