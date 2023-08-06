ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

The rave was immediately followed by chaos, with Ilebaye getting into an altercation with more than one housemate.

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]
Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Recommended articles

We got more kisses, some vibes between new partners, and a major fight between Ilebaye and Doyin, which later involved Cee-C and Princess. Here's what went down:

While DJ Neptune did his thing with the music, these two had a major moment on the dance floor that ended with some kissing.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two got fans talking with their intense connection during the party. It looks like Pere might have his sights set on more than one female housemate.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the party ended, Ilebaye burst into tears over her sudden fallout with her in-house confident, Doyin. She expressed how sad she felt about the situation to Pere, admitting that she cared about her former friend and seemed unsure why they were at loggerheads.

While Ilebaye was having a vulnerable moment with Pere, she was the topic of discussion between Doyin, CeeC, Mercy Eke, and Princess. Doyin had told Ilebaye she was having a fallout with an unnamed housemate; Ilebaye said she didn't want to get involved, which hurt Doyin because she got involved in most of Ilebaye's feuds.

Ceec, Mercy, and Princess all believe Ilebaye's behaviour is a strategy, and they are glad Doyin can finally see her true colours. Doyin felt emotional about watching her cry, but the trio gave her a pep talk, with Mercy Eke calling her "a nice friend."

ADVERTISEMENT

Noticing the discussion with Doyin, Ilebaye accuses them of trying to ruin her friendship. Ceec, in turn, let her know all they were discussing and the fact that she was at fault. Their heated exchange led to Ilebaye pulling Ceec's face and almost getting into a physical altercation.

It took Angel, Alex, and Seyi to calm things down. Ilebaye also exchanged words with Princess, who teased her, and Doyin, whom she grabbed by the neck before Biggie summoned her to the diary room.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the evictions happening tonight, it's going to be interesting to see if last night's events affect anything.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye