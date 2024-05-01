ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian actors Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku to star in Disney’s 'Mufasa'

Kome Nathaniel

Nigerian actors Theo Somolu and Folake Olowofoyeku will star in Disney's Mufasa, a prequel to The Lion King that explores Mufasa's rise to kingship.

Nigerian actors Theo Somolu and Folake Olowofoyeku land roles in Disney’s Mufasa
Nigerian actors Theo Somolu and Folake Olowofoyeku land roles in Disney’s Mufasa

Recommended articles

The casting of Somolu and Olowofoyeku marks a significant milestone for Nigerian representation in Hollywood. Details regarding their character are yet to be revealed.

Olowofoyeku brings a wealth of experience to the project. She has captivated audiences in both movies and television series, including her role in the popular sitcom, Bob Hearts Abishola (2019), Death Race 2050 (2017), Female Fight Club (2016), and the epic adventure, 10,000 A.D.: The Legend of the Black Pearl (2008).

In addition, Somolu contributes his knowledge from previous projects, such as the children's television program Mighty Express (2020), and Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021).

ADVERTISEMENT

Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director, Barry Jenkins is the director.

An era before Simba's problems with his jealous uncle Scar will be revisited by viewers through Mufasa. Through a detailed account of his early years, the prequel will trace Mufasa's development from a helpless cub to a courageous king.

The movie will explore the circumstances that lead Taka down a dark road and the complicated nature of their relationship.

Mufasa movie cast [Instagram/onyxcollective]
Mufasa movie cast [Instagram/onyxcollective] Pulse Nigeria

According to Disney, “Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring in the film are Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Billy Eichner, Aaron Pierre, and Seth Rogen.

See the trailer below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian actors Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku to star in Disney’s 'Mufasa'

Nigerian actors Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku to star in Disney’s 'Mufasa'

Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

Nollywood’s 3 biggest problems, according to ex-Filmhouse MD Moses Babatope

Nollywood’s 3 biggest problems, according to ex-Filmhouse MD Moses Babatope

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Sex is no proof of love; Delay lists 10 commandments women must follow in 2024

Sex is no proof of love; Delay lists 10 commandments women must follow in 2024

Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Editi Effiong [Instagram/editieffiong]

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Afrobeat to Acting: Nigerian musicians who have appeared in Nollywood movies

These 11 Nigerian musicians have also dabbled with acting

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024