Nigerian actors Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku to star in Disney’s 'Mufasa'

The casting of Somolu and Olowofoyeku marks a significant milestone for Nigerian representation in Hollywood. Details regarding their character are yet to be revealed.

Olowofoyeku brings a wealth of experience to the project. She has captivated audiences in both movies and television series, including her role in the popular sitcom, Bob Hearts Abishola (2019), Death Race 2050 (2017), Female Fight Club (2016), and the epic adventure, 10,000 A.D.: The Legend of the Black Pearl (2008).

In addition, Somolu contributes his knowledge from previous projects, such as the children's television program Mighty Express (2020), and Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021).

Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director, Barry Jenkins is the director.

An era before Simba's problems with his jealous uncle Scar will be revisited by viewers through Mufasa. Through a detailed account of his early years, the prequel will trace Mufasa's development from a helpless cub to a courageous king.

The movie will explore the circumstances that lead Taka down a dark road and the complicated nature of their relationship.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Disney, “Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

Starring in the film are Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Billy Eichner, Aaron Pierre, and Seth Rogen.